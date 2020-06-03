All apartments in Denver
468 Corona St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

468 Corona St

468 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

468 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15cdbd0070 ---- Hardwood floors Pet friendly Private balcony Private fenced yard Dining room Hardwood cabinets Washer & dryer hookups Eat in kitchen $45 App fee Tenant pays all utilities $2,000 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies -Thank you for viewing- Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Corona St have any available units?
468 Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Corona St have?
Some of 468 Corona St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
468 Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 468 Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 468 Corona St offer parking?
No, 468 Corona St does not offer parking.
Does 468 Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Corona St have a pool?
No, 468 Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 468 Corona St have accessible units?
No, 468 Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.

