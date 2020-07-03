4674 Nepal St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Denver 2 Story Home with finished basement. 3 Bed, 2 and one half bath, two car garage. and off street parking. Available February 1st.



The Home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to open space and the Highline Canal. Freshly remodeled Kitchen and new carpet. Tile and hardwood floors throughout the main floor and Hallways. Low maintenance home and yard, with Solar System to help save on electricity. Air Conditioner and large patios to enjoy the open space out back and large Shade tree out front.



Home backs up to C470 and I 70 for easy interstate access! Great Denver Location

20 Mins from downtown 30 Mins to DTC, 25 Mins to Cherry Creek Shopping District. 15 Mins to Rino 25 Mins to 120th



$2200 a month (No Pets 1st month rent and deposit needed to move in - Application and Background Check fee non refundable $40 )