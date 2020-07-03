All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4674 Nepal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4674 Nepal St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:14 AM

4674 Nepal St

4674 Nepal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4674 Nepal Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Denver 2 Story Home with finished basement. 3 Bed, 2 and one half bath, two car garage. and off street parking. Available February 1st.

The Home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to open space and the Highline Canal. Freshly remodeled Kitchen and new carpet. Tile and hardwood floors throughout the main floor and Hallways. Low maintenance home and yard, with Solar System to help save on electricity. Air Conditioner and large patios to enjoy the open space out back and large Shade tree out front.

Home backs up to C470 and I 70 for easy interstate access! Great Denver Location
20 Mins from downtown 30 Mins to DTC, 25 Mins to Cherry Creek Shopping District. 15 Mins to Rino 25 Mins to 120th

$2200 a month (No Pets 1st month rent and deposit needed to move in - Application and Background Check fee non refundable $40 )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Nepal St have any available units?
4674 Nepal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Nepal St have?
Some of 4674 Nepal St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Nepal St currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Nepal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Nepal St pet-friendly?
No, 4674 Nepal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4674 Nepal St offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Nepal St offers parking.
Does 4674 Nepal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4674 Nepal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Nepal St have a pool?
No, 4674 Nepal St does not have a pool.
Does 4674 Nepal St have accessible units?
No, 4674 Nepal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Nepal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4674 Nepal St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University