4650 Decatur St

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming, updated Sunnyside 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-style home available in early August! Located just blocks from Chaffee Park, this home features an updated kitchen with a granite breakfast bar, updated bathroom, plus hardwood floors, and two good-sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Great outdoor spaces, including a covered front porch, large back patio for your summer evenings, and a fenced yard. There’s plenty of street parking, as well as off-street parking out back.

Thriving neighborhood boasts the Sunnyside Music Festival and Jazz in the Park (when we're not in a pandemic!) Enjoy your morning coffee at Common Grounds or Huckleberry's and great eats at The Universal, Bacon Social House, Earnest Hall and Sunny's. Just blocks from the popular Highlands area restaurants and bars. Downtown and Regis University are 5 minutes away, plus quick access to both I-25 and I-70.

This home is available for lease now at $2,100 a month, with a one-month deposit and a one-year lease or longer. Application fee is $25 per adult - We do credit checks. Tenant pays for electric/gas/water/sewer. Tenant pays $40 additional per month from May to October to offset cost of mowing and is responsible for yard maintenance. Well-behaved adult pets are welcome with additional fees -- please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers and no cannabis use or growing. If approved, tenant must obtain renter's insurance and pay a $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please schedule a showing -- we look forward to meeting you!