4650 Decatur St
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

4650 Decatur St

4650 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming, updated Sunnyside 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-style home available in early August! Located just blocks from Chaffee Park, this home features an updated kitchen with a granite breakfast bar, updated bathroom, plus hardwood floors, and two good-sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Great outdoor spaces, including a covered front porch, large back patio for your summer evenings, and a fenced yard. There’s plenty of street parking, as well as off-street parking out back.
Thriving neighborhood boasts the Sunnyside Music Festival and Jazz in the Park (when we're not in a pandemic!) Enjoy your morning coffee at Common Grounds or Huckleberry's and great eats at The Universal, Bacon Social House, Earnest Hall and Sunny's. Just blocks from the popular Highlands area restaurants and bars. Downtown and Regis University are 5 minutes away, plus quick access to both I-25 and I-70.
This home is available for lease now at $2,100 a month, with a one-month deposit and a one-year lease or longer. Application fee is $25 per adult - We do credit checks. Tenant pays for electric/gas/water/sewer. Tenant pays $40 additional per month from May to October to offset cost of mowing and is responsible for yard maintenance. Well-behaved adult pets are welcome with additional fees -- please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers and no cannabis use or growing. If approved, tenant must obtain renter's insurance and pay a $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please schedule a showing -- we look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Decatur St have any available units?
4650 Decatur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Decatur St have?
Some of 4650 Decatur St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Decatur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Decatur St offers parking.
Does 4650 Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4650 Decatur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Decatur St have a pool?
No, 4650 Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 4650 Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Decatur St does not have units with dishwashers.

