4644 Alcott St

Amenities
1 bedroom garden level apartment in the basement of a 1920 bungalow house in the North Highlands or Sunnyside area.. Private entrance and yard and backyard patio available for use. Laundry is shared in the house.
Here is a summary of all the rooms there are:
1 Large bedroom with egress window
1 Bathroom
1 Extra room (used a TV Room now)
1 Office
1 Kitchen area
**Place can be completely furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Available for short or long- term leases**
Pets are negotiable with a pet deposit.
All utilities paid including internet.
Showings:
**Virtual or in-person showings available. Take a look at the 3D Zillow tour online it will help give you a feel for the space https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/65d73146-0907-4c76-be81-b4d2c5e07d34/?utm_source=captureapp
For on-site showings, we will provide soap/hand sanitizer at the property.**