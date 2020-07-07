All apartments in Denver
4644 Alcott St

4644 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1 bedroom garden level apartment in the basement of a 1920 bungalow house in the North Highlands or Sunnyside area.. Private entrance and yard and backyard patio available for use. Laundry is shared in the house.
Here is a summary of all the rooms there are:
1 Large bedroom with egress window
1 Bathroom
1 Extra room (used a TV Room now)
1 Office
1 Kitchen area
**Place can be completely furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Available for short or long- term leases**
Pets are negotiable with a pet deposit.
All utilities paid including internet.

Showings:
**Virtual or in-person showings available. Take a look at the 3D Zillow tour online it will help give you a feel for the space https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/65d73146-0907-4c76-be81-b4d2c5e07d34/?utm_source=captureapp
For on-site showings, we will provide soap/hand sanitizer at the property.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Alcott St have any available units?
4644 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 Alcott St have?
Some of 4644 Alcott St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Alcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 Alcott St is pet friendly.
Does 4644 Alcott St offer parking?
No, 4644 Alcott St does not offer parking.
Does 4644 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 Alcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 4644 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 4644 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4644 Alcott St has units with dishwashers.
