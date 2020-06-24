All apartments in Denver
4631 Clay St.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4631 Clay St

4631 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Charming 1BD, 1BA Home in Sunnyside with Private Parking and Fenced Yard - Wonderful single family home, located in Sunnyside. Recently renovated interior with an updated bathroom and kitchen, large bedroom with walk in closet and laundry area. The home offers a fenced yard, with a storage shed, one car garage that is used as a work shop and a patio area in the back yard. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat monthly $50 utility fee that covers water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5471258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4631 Clay St have any available units?
4631 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Clay St have?
Some of 4631 Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4631 Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 4631 Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 4631 Clay St offers parking.
Does 4631 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Clay St have a pool?
No, 4631 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 4631 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 Clay St has units with dishwashers.

