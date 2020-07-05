4630 W. 37th Ave. #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Townhome in The Highlands with an open and bright floor plan, wood floors, granite and a finished basement. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and granite. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom and the townhouse also features a porch, balcony, washer/dryer and a over-sized 2 car garage. There is a finished basement that would be a great office or 2nd family room. May negotiate a cheaper lease for a 15 month or longer lease...