Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4630 W. 37th Ave. #10

4630 West 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4630 West 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Townhome in The Highlands with an open and bright floor plan, wood floors, granite and a finished basement. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and granite. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom and the townhouse also features a porch, balcony, washer/dryer and a over-sized 2 car garage. There is a finished basement that would be a great office or 2nd family room. Gorgeous Townhome in The Highlands with an open and bright floor plan, wood floors, granite and a finished basement. The kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and granite. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom and the townhouse also features a porch, balcony, washer/dryer and a over-sized 2 car garage. There is a finished basement that would be a great office or 2nd family room. May negotiate a cheaper lease for a 15 month or longer lease...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have any available units?
4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have?
Some of 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 pet-friendly?
No, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 offer parking?
Yes, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 offers parking.
Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have a pool?
No, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 does not have a pool.
Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have accessible units?
No, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 W. 37th Ave. #10 has units with dishwashers.

