461 Galapago St

***Available May 8th!!***
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home close to Downtown and Santa Fe Arts District is fantastic place to call home! This home includes an updated kitchen, A/C, wooden floors, washer and dryer and brand new interior paint!
Features:
-Shared backyard
-Open Floor Plan
- A/C
- Sprinkler
- Upgraded Appliances
- Washer & Dryer
- Wood Floors
- Formal Dining
- Custom Tile
- Designer Lighting
- Neutral Interior Paint
- Flagstone Patio
- Multi-Level
- Ceiling Fans
Sorry, No Pets due to shared backyard.
For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.