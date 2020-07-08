All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 461 Galapago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
461 Galapago St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

461 Galapago St

461 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

461 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available May 8th!!***

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home close to Downtown and Santa Fe Arts District is fantastic place to call home! This home includes an updated kitchen, A/C, wooden floors, washer and dryer and brand new interior paint!

Features:
-Shared backyard
-Open Floor Plan
- A/C
- Sprinkler
- Upgraded Appliances
- Washer & Dryer
- Wood Floors
- Formal Dining
- Custom Tile
- Designer Lighting
- Neutral Interior Paint
- Flagstone Patio
- Multi-Level
- Ceiling Fans

Sorry, No Pets due to shared backyard.

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Galapago St have any available units?
461 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 461 Galapago St have?
Some of 461 Galapago St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
461 Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Galapago St pet-friendly?
No, 461 Galapago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 461 Galapago St offer parking?
No, 461 Galapago St does not offer parking.
Does 461 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 Galapago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Galapago St have a pool?
No, 461 Galapago St does not have a pool.
Does 461 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 461 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
The Werner
80 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University