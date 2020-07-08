461 Galapago St

Amenities

***Available May 8th!!***



This charming 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home close to Downtown and Santa Fe Arts District is fantastic place to call home! This home includes an updated kitchen, A/C, wooden floors, washer and dryer and brand new interior paint!



Features:

-Shared backyard

-Open Floor Plan

- A/C

- Sprinkler

- Upgraded Appliances

- Washer & Dryer

- Wood Floors

- Formal Dining

- Custom Tile

- Designer Lighting

- Neutral Interior Paint

- Flagstone Patio

- Multi-Level

- Ceiling Fans



Sorry, No Pets due to shared backyard.



For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com.



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



