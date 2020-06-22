All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4575 Meade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4575 Meade St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4575 Meade St

4575 North Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4575 North Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home in northwest Denver. 44th and Tennyson just down the road along with two wonderful parks just outside the front door. 32nd and Lowell a short ten minute walk.

Main floor: 2 bedrooms, one bath, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and front loading washing machine and dryer.

Basement: Cavernous space with a bathroom and non-conforming bedroom. Delightfully cool in the summers.

Attic: The truly wondrous space in this home. Could be a fourth bedroom, office, or child's playroom. With exposed brick and great view of the front range.

Additional features: Central air conditioning and central heat. Large fenced backyard with dog door. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. No size restriction! Breed restriction pursuant to Denver code. One car garage with alley access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Meade St have any available units?
4575 Meade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4575 Meade St have?
Some of 4575 Meade St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Meade St currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Meade St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Meade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4575 Meade St is pet friendly.
Does 4575 Meade St offer parking?
Yes, 4575 Meade St does offer parking.
Does 4575 Meade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4575 Meade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Meade St have a pool?
No, 4575 Meade St does not have a pool.
Does 4575 Meade St have accessible units?
No, 4575 Meade St does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Meade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4575 Meade St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University