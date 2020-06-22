4575 Meade St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home in northwest Denver. 44th and Tennyson just down the road along with two wonderful parks just outside the front door. 32nd and Lowell a short ten minute walk.



Main floor: 2 bedrooms, one bath, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and front loading washing machine and dryer.



Basement: Cavernous space with a bathroom and non-conforming bedroom. Delightfully cool in the summers.



Attic: The truly wondrous space in this home. Could be a fourth bedroom, office, or child's playroom. With exposed brick and great view of the front range.



Additional features: Central air conditioning and central heat. Large fenced backyard with dog door. Dogs allowed with pet deposit. No size restriction! Breed restriction pursuant to Denver code. One car garage with alley access.