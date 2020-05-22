4556 Kittredge St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

ONE MONTH FREE: One Bedroom in Gateway, Near DIA - Property Id: 259735



Convenient NE Denver location in gateway, close to DIA and local warehouses, commercial shopping, and plenty of dining options. 20-30 Minute Drive to Downtown Denver, easy access to I-70, 225 and US 36.



SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE* prices subject to daily rate changes; Call 720-766-8711 for today's current rates & pricing. Price includes prorated special. to reduce rent cost.



INTERIOR FINISHES:

Pendant lighting, Quartz countertops, Oversized windows w/ efficient solar shades, glass showers with designer tile* + Floating bath vanities w/ edge lit mirrors, Washer and dryer, Stainless steel appliances, USB charging outlets, Shower benches, Barn doors* (* select apts).



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Pool, lazy river, & outdoor spa, Outdoor gaming + kitchen: ping-pong & cornhole, Outdoor kitchen, Fire-pit, Dog park + Dog Wash, Tot Lot playground, Walking trails, Grilling, Electronic car charging, Bike wash, storage, and repair.

