4556 Kittredge St

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE: One Bedroom in Gateway, Near DIA - Property Id: 259735
Convenient NE Denver location in gateway, close to DIA and local warehouses, commercial shopping, and plenty of dining options. 20-30 Minute Drive to Downtown Denver, easy access to I-70, 225 and US 36.
SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE* prices subject to daily rate changes; Call 720-766-8711 for today's current rates & pricing. Price includes prorated special. to reduce rent cost.
INTERIOR FINISHES:
Pendant lighting, Quartz countertops, Oversized windows w/ efficient solar shades, glass showers with designer tile* + Floating bath vanities w/ edge lit mirrors, Washer and dryer, Stainless steel appliances, USB charging outlets, Shower benches, Barn doors* (* select apts).
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Pool, lazy river, & outdoor spa, Outdoor gaming + kitchen: ping-pong & cornhole, Outdoor kitchen, Fire-pit, Dog park + Dog Wash, Tot Lot playground, Walking trails, Grilling, Electronic car charging, Bike wash, storage, and repair.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259735
