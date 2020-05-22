All apartments in Denver
4556 Kittredge St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

4556 Kittredge St

4556 Kittredge Street · No Longer Available
Location

4556 Kittredge Street, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ONE MONTH FREE: One Bedroom in Gateway, Near DIA - Property Id: 259735

Convenient NE Denver location in gateway, close to DIA and local warehouses, commercial shopping, and plenty of dining options. 20-30 Minute Drive to Downtown Denver, easy access to I-70, 225 and US 36.

SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE* prices subject to daily rate changes; Call 720-766-8711 for today's current rates & pricing. Price includes prorated special. to reduce rent cost.

INTERIOR FINISHES:
Pendant lighting, Quartz countertops, Oversized windows w/ efficient solar shades, glass showers with designer tile* + Floating bath vanities w/ edge lit mirrors, Washer and dryer, Stainless steel appliances, USB charging outlets, Shower benches, Barn doors* (* select apts).

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Pool, lazy river, & outdoor spa, Outdoor gaming + kitchen: ping-pong & cornhole, Outdoor kitchen, Fire-pit, Dog park + Dog Wash, Tot Lot playground, Walking trails, Grilling, Electronic car charging, Bike wash, storage, and repair.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259735
Property Id 259735

(RLNE5774709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

