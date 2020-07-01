4545 Andes St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Green Valley Ranch, Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!!



Available NOW is this remarkable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Green Valley Ranch located near E 45th Ave and Tower Rd. Walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, and the award winning Green Valley Ranch golf course. Live, work and play all from the comforts of your neighborhood!



This beautiful home has an open living room with lots of natural light. Great open kitchen off your mud room. Private driveway with garage parking, beautiful flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range stove. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer! Home also comes with central A/C.



Check out our 3D tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nt3cuCU9UqS



Rent is $1,750 per month and there is a minimum of $1,750 required for the security deposit or ask about a Surety Bond with minimal move in cost! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! Dogs are negotiable at the property, $200 dog deposit per dog and $50 pet rent added. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



