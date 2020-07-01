All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4545 Andes St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4545 Andes St

4545 Andes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Andes Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Green Valley Ranch, Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!!

Available NOW is this remarkable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Green Valley Ranch located near E 45th Ave and Tower Rd. Walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, and the award winning Green Valley Ranch golf course. Live, work and play all from the comforts of your neighborhood!

This beautiful home has an open living room with lots of natural light. Great open kitchen off your mud room. Private driveway with garage parking, beautiful flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range stove. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer! Home also comes with central A/C.

Check out our 3D tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nt3cuCU9UqS

Rent is $1,750 per month and there is a minimum of $1,750 required for the security deposit or ask about a Surety Bond with minimal move in cost! Tenants are responsible for all utilities! Dogs are negotiable at the property, $200 dog deposit per dog and $50 pet rent added. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5188592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Andes St have any available units?
4545 Andes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Andes St have?
Some of 4545 Andes St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Andes St currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Andes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Andes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Andes St is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Andes St offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Andes St offers parking.
Does 4545 Andes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 Andes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Andes St have a pool?
No, 4545 Andes St does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Andes St have accessible units?
No, 4545 Andes St does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Andes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Andes St has units with dishwashers.

