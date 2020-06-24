Amenities
4541 Eliot St Available 06/01/19 Charming 2BD, 1BA Sunnyside Home in Highlands, with Patio and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS
RENT: $2,320
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
