Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4541 Eliot St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

4541 Eliot St

4541 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4541 Eliot St Available 06/01/19 Charming 2BD, 1BA Sunnyside Home in Highlands, with Patio and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,320
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4048232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Eliot St have any available units?
4541 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Eliot St have?
Some of 4541 Eliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Eliot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Eliot St is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 4541 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 4541 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 4541 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 4541 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 Eliot St has units with dishwashers.
