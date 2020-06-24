Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4541 Eliot St Available 06/01/19 Charming 2BD, 1BA Sunnyside Home in Highlands, with Patio and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,320

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4048232)