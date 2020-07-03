4520 W 11th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/720ce6f066 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: This beautifully finished and meticulously maintained home offers incredible living, inside and out! Everything is new since it was built in 2016. Street parking is really easy and feels secluded from the road. Has central air conditioning, smart lights, smart front door, and smart all over. Living space feels big because of the vaulted ceilings with great room. GREAT LOCATION! Great location, barely in Denver. South of Sloan\'s Lake. Across from park Dry Gulch. 8 minutes from lightrail. OPEN LAYOUT: Make yourself at home in this immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home. Master with an on-suite. Back side of the duplex, windows face south. Living space has vaulted ceiling. Modern finishes meet traditional style in this rear unit half duplex. Light and bright throughout this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Stunning hardwood floors in the living room and hallway, carpeted bedrooms and gorgeous tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Slab granite counter tops accentuate the beautiful maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There are two reserved parking spots off the alley as well as a rock side yard for a grill or some patio furniture and a large deck. NEARBY SCHOOLS:School District: Denver 1 Elementary School: Cowell Middle School: Lake Int\'l High School: West NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities which include Xcel (electric/gas), cable, internet phone plus a $35 flat fee for H2O. Up to 1 pet allowed, 1 year or older and house trained; extra deposit of $250/pet, $30/mo pet rent. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). Preferred lease term is 12 mo Granite Counters Large Deck Maple Cabinets Vaulted Ceilings