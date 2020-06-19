All apartments in Denver
4503 Tennyson St

4503 Tennyson Street · (970) 500-5527
Location

4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4503 Tennyson St · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease!

This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.
This 2 bedroom features an open floor plan, stainless appliances, gas stove, front yard and fenced back yard.

Location is everything! Right in the heart of the Highlands, you are within walking distance of unlimited dining choices, and parks.
Close proximity to downtown Denver along with easy accessibility to the greater Denver metro area. Nearby I-70 and I-25 allow residents to get a head start towards the numerous recreational opportunities offered in the Rocky Mountains.

Note: This property does NOT have a Washer/Dryer or Hookups to install them.
Unit has thermostat control of shared heating system for both units

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, gas/electric, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets will not be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Tennyson St have any available units?
4503 Tennyson St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Tennyson St have?
Some of 4503 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Tennyson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
No, 4503 Tennyson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4503 Tennyson St offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Tennyson St does offer parking.
Does 4503 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 4503 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 4503 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Tennyson St has units with dishwashers.
