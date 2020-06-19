4503 Tennyson St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage online portal

Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease!



This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.

This 2 bedroom features an open floor plan, stainless appliances, gas stove, front yard and fenced back yard.



Location is everything! Right in the heart of the Highlands, you are within walking distance of unlimited dining choices, and parks.

Close proximity to downtown Denver along with easy accessibility to the greater Denver metro area. Nearby I-70 and I-25 allow residents to get a head start towards the numerous recreational opportunities offered in the Rocky Mountains.



Note: This property does NOT have a Washer/Dryer or Hookups to install them.

Unit has thermostat control of shared heating system for both units



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, gas/electric, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets will not be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755241)