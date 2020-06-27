All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

450 N Washington St

450 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

450 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
450 N WASHINGTON ST, DENVER, CO 80203

Come check out this AMAZING Modern Architectural Townhouse in Alamo Placito. Available on September 9 (earlier start date is avaialble if absolutely needed). Every inch of this home is beautifully designed to maximize the light into the building. This wide open floor plan flows from the front all the way to the back kitchen. You have to check out our virtual tour at our website -- PMIElevation.

The kitchen features ample storage for all of your accesories, large pantry, all stainless steel appliances, including microwave, dishwasher, Chef's style gas burners and oven, and Vent Hood. A huge breakfast bar island with seating space and pendant lighting.

Future resident can use any of the existing furniture if they so choose, ask the property manager for more details. ++

Upstairs have two bedrooms that both have exterior balcony patio access. The front bedroom has a loft feature that just floods in light into the home.

The basement features tall ceilings, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The space is carpeted for comfort and warmth. Plenty of space for a game room, family room and an additional office nook. A washer and dryer are included with the rental as well.

A 2-car garage off the alley is included with the rental as well.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water/Sewer are 50% shared with attached neighbor, Gas/Electric are separate), Trash/Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

Will consider a 10-month lease term or 20-22 month lease agreement.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/450-N-Washington-St

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 N Washington St have any available units?
450 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 N Washington St have?
Some of 450 N Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
450 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 N Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 N Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 450 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 450 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 450 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 N Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 450 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 450 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 450 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.
