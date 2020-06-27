Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

450 N WASHINGTON ST, DENVER, CO 80203



Come check out this AMAZING Modern Architectural Townhouse in Alamo Placito. Available on September 9 (earlier start date is avaialble if absolutely needed). Every inch of this home is beautifully designed to maximize the light into the building. This wide open floor plan flows from the front all the way to the back kitchen. You have to check out our virtual tour at our website -- PMIElevation.



The kitchen features ample storage for all of your accesories, large pantry, all stainless steel appliances, including microwave, dishwasher, Chef's style gas burners and oven, and Vent Hood. A huge breakfast bar island with seating space and pendant lighting.



Future resident can use any of the existing furniture if they so choose, ask the property manager for more details. ++



Upstairs have two bedrooms that both have exterior balcony patio access. The front bedroom has a loft feature that just floods in light into the home.



The basement features tall ceilings, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The space is carpeted for comfort and warmth. Plenty of space for a game room, family room and an additional office nook. A washer and dryer are included with the rental as well.



A 2-car garage off the alley is included with the rental as well.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water/Sewer are 50% shared with attached neighbor, Gas/Electric are separate), Trash/Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



Will consider a 10-month lease term or 20-22 month lease agreement.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/450-N-Washington-St



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET