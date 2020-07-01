4471 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 6, 7, OR 8 MONTH LEASE!!!**



Move in special get $400 off first months rent



Classic Berkely Victorian 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with perfect location! This home is within walking distance to multiple restaurants, the grocery store and parks.



This 2270 square foot home has beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The finished basement offers additional room for living and storage. Additional features include swamp cooler, laundry/utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. There is a 1 car detached garage and a driveway with room for 2 cars in the back of the house. Enjoy the Colorado weather on the patio in your fenced yard.



This home is less than 1 block to numerous restaurants and bars: Billy's Inn, Tocabe, Scratch Burrito, Cafe Brazil, New Dragon, and Ragin Hog BBQ. Safeway and Starbucks are also just 1 block away. In addition you are within walking distance to Berkely Lake and Rocky Mountain Lake. You are a short drive away for Sloan's Lake along with additional shops and restaurants and Light Rail. Easy access to I-70, 76, 36 & I-25. Downtown is just a 10 minute drive away.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



