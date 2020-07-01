All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4471 Lowell Boulevard

4471 North Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4471 North Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 6, 7, OR 8 MONTH LEASE!!!**

Move in special get $400 off first months rent

Classic Berkely Victorian 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with perfect location! This home is within walking distance to multiple restaurants, the grocery store and parks.

This 2270 square foot home has beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The finished basement offers additional room for living and storage. Additional features include swamp cooler, laundry/utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. There is a 1 car detached garage and a driveway with room for 2 cars in the back of the house. Enjoy the Colorado weather on the patio in your fenced yard.

This home is less than 1 block to numerous restaurants and bars: Billy's Inn, Tocabe, Scratch Burrito, Cafe Brazil, New Dragon, and Ragin Hog BBQ. Safeway and Starbucks are also just 1 block away. In addition you are within walking distance to Berkely Lake and Rocky Mountain Lake. You are a short drive away for Sloan's Lake along with additional shops and restaurants and Light Rail. Easy access to I-70, 76, 36 & I-25. Downtown is just a 10 minute drive away.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

**CHOOSE BETWEEN A 6, 7, OR 8 MONTH LEASE!!!**

Move in special get $400 off first months rent

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
4471 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 4471 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4471 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4471 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4471 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4471 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4471 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4471 Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4471 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4471 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4471 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4471 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

