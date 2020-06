Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This 2 bed room and one bath ranch is on a huge lot. Great location.... Easy access to the highway with a short trip to downtown Denver or the Denver Tech Center. Enjoy mountain views as you stroll through these neighborhoods, close distance to Colorado Boulevard gives you access to all the restaurants and shops.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds