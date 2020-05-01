Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking

4444 Irving St Available 06/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Total Remodel Near Rocky Mountain Lake in Highlands/BerkeleyAvailable June 1. - AVAILABLE 6/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.



Gorgeous totally remodeled Bungalow is ideally located two blocks from Rocky Mountain Lake Park in the Highlands/Berkeley neighborhood. This home is located on a large lot with an amazing back yard.



The main level features a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, light gray cabinets with beautiful quartz countertops, breakfast bar, and white subway backsplash. Right off the kitchen is a beautiful heated sunroom overlooking the spacious yard. Also on the main level is an open concept family/dining room. The main level room is huge and is accented by beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Also on the main level are two bedrooms with a shared bath.



The basement is spacious and includes a large family room, a 3rd non-conforming bedroom with attached bath. You can also find here a large laundry room with newer washer and dryer set and lots of space for storage



The large completely fenced in backyard has a large concrete slab in the middle for sitting around a fire pit and enjoying the beautiful Colorado days. There's a carport for one car and a long driveway for parking. The perfect location is in the Highlands/Berkeley Neighborhood is minutes to all the trendy restaurants and shops, bike paths, parks, downtown and more. Easy access to I25 and I70.



To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.



Facebook Video Tour Link: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/575945419679391/



(RLNE5672349)