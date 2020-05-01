All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4444 Irving St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4444 Irving St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4444 Irving St

4444 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4444 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
4444 Irving St Available 06/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious Total Remodel Near Rocky Mountain Lake in Highlands/BerkeleyAvailable June 1. - AVAILABLE 6/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S FACEBOOK PAGE AND AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD.

Gorgeous totally remodeled Bungalow is ideally located two blocks from Rocky Mountain Lake Park in the Highlands/Berkeley neighborhood. This home is located on a large lot with an amazing back yard.

The main level features a gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, light gray cabinets with beautiful quartz countertops, breakfast bar, and white subway backsplash. Right off the kitchen is a beautiful heated sunroom overlooking the spacious yard. Also on the main level is an open concept family/dining room. The main level room is huge and is accented by beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout. Also on the main level are two bedrooms with a shared bath.

The basement is spacious and includes a large family room, a 3rd non-conforming bedroom with attached bath. You can also find here a large laundry room with newer washer and dryer set and lots of space for storage

The large completely fenced in backyard has a large concrete slab in the middle for sitting around a fire pit and enjoying the beautiful Colorado days. There's a carport for one car and a long driveway for parking. The perfect location is in the Highlands/Berkeley Neighborhood is minutes to all the trendy restaurants and shops, bike paths, parks, downtown and more. Easy access to I25 and I70.

To view more listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please email or text. A video walk-thru is also available on the company's Facebook page for when in-person showings are not available due to COVID-19.

Facebook Video Tour Link: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/575945419679391/

(RLNE5672349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Irving St have any available units?
4444 Irving St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Irving St have?
Some of 4444 Irving St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Irving St currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Irving St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Irving St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Irving St is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Irving St offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Irving St offers parking.
Does 4444 Irving St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 Irving St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Irving St have a pool?
No, 4444 Irving St does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Irving St have accessible units?
No, 4444 Irving St does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Irving St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 Irving St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University