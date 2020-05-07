All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4435 Walden Ct

4435 North Walden Court · No Longer Available
Location

4435 North Walden Court, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful 3 story home in the Green Valley ranch - Property Id: 35662

A MUST SEE in person Remodeled and beautiful 4Bd 2.5Ba with an attached two car garage Single family located in the Newer Green Valley Ranch. Everything in this home looks brand new Built in 2015. Main floor has nice open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and large island. All appliances stay. Big master bedroom with walking closet and a remodeled bathroom and 3 other spacious room. Big fenced backyard. Easy access to DIA, one block to new K-12 school, and close to grocery stores, banks, shopping, and restaurants. w/d, n/s
Available for Move-In:11/20/2018
Pets negotiable.
Renter's Insurance Required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35662
Property Id 35662

(RLNE4745880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Walden Ct have any available units?
4435 Walden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Walden Ct have?
Some of 4435 Walden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Walden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Walden Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Walden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Walden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Walden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Walden Ct does offer parking.
Does 4435 Walden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4435 Walden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Walden Ct have a pool?
No, 4435 Walden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Walden Ct have accessible units?
No, 4435 Walden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Walden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 Walden Ct has units with dishwashers.
