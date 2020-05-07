4435 Walden Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Delightful 3 story home in the Green Valley ranch - Property Id: 35662



A MUST SEE in person Remodeled and beautiful 4Bd 2.5Ba with an attached two car garage Single family located in the Newer Green Valley Ranch. Everything in this home looks brand new Built in 2015. Main floor has nice open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and large island. All appliances stay. Big master bedroom with walking closet and a remodeled bathroom and 3 other spacious room. Big fenced backyard. Easy access to DIA, one block to new K-12 school, and close to grocery stores, banks, shopping, and restaurants. w/d, n/s

Available for Move-In:11/20/2018

Pets negotiable.

Renter's Insurance Required

