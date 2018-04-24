All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:19 PM

4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211

4435 N Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

4435 N Clay St, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic North Denver detached brick bungalow with fully finished basement. The location provides quick access to neighborhood bars and restaurants throughout the greater Highlands neighborhoods, and is just minutes from Downtown Denver.

The home opens from a large covered front porch and landscaped front yard, into the living room and formal dining room - complete with refinished hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The updated kitchen at the back of the home includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas range, and breakfast nook. Two nice bedrooms and one bathroom round out the main floor. Downstairs you will find a large second living room, and two conforming bedrooms with completely updated bathroom.

Out back: the property is fully fenced, and includes a 2 car garage + additional off-street parking.
Sunnyside Single Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have any available units?
4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have?
Some of 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 offers parking.
Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have a pool?
No, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have accessible units?
No, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211 has units with dishwashers.
