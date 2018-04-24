4435 Clay St. Denver CO 80211

Amenities

Classic North Denver detached brick bungalow with fully finished basement. The location provides quick access to neighborhood bars and restaurants throughout the greater Highlands neighborhoods, and is just minutes from Downtown Denver.



The home opens from a large covered front porch and landscaped front yard, into the living room and formal dining room - complete with refinished hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The updated kitchen at the back of the home includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas range, and breakfast nook. Two nice bedrooms and one bathroom round out the main floor. Downstairs you will find a large second living room, and two conforming bedrooms with completely updated bathroom.



Out back: the property is fully fenced, and includes a 2 car garage + additional off-street parking.

