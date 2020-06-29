Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access pet friendly

Available 01/01/20 A historic gem in the heart of Sunnyside, 4435 Beach Ct was once home to Beach Court Market, a grocery store in the early 1900s. This incredibly unique 3-bed/2-bath single family home has been meticulously maintained & updated. The interior features a large living room that connects to the updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. The 3 bedrooms have new carpet and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, double vanity and rain shower. The house boasts an impressive backyard with professional landscaping, up-lighting on trees, a propane fire pit, outdoor furniture, and storage shed for your gear. Park in the tandem 2-car driveway and walk just one block to the shops & restaurants at Cobbler''s Corner, Sunnyside''s revived commercial hub.



Rent includes all utilities: electricity, gas, water, internet (1Gb fiber), and trash/recycling. Yard tools (mower, weed eater, etc) provided with maintenance done by tenant, unless a lawn care service is negotiated as part of the lease. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with possible additional pet deposits/fees.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12677630



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225844)