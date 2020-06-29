All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

4435 Beach Ct

4435 Beach Court · No Longer Available
Location

4435 Beach Court, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 A historic gem in the heart of Sunnyside, 4435 Beach Ct was once home to Beach Court Market, a grocery store in the early 1900s. This incredibly unique 3-bed/2-bath single family home has been meticulously maintained & updated. The interior features a large living room that connects to the updated kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. The 3 bedrooms have new carpet and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled. The large master suite features a walk-in closet, double vanity and rain shower. The house boasts an impressive backyard with professional landscaping, up-lighting on trees, a propane fire pit, outdoor furniture, and storage shed for your gear. Park in the tandem 2-car driveway and walk just one block to the shops & restaurants at Cobbler''s Corner, Sunnyside''s revived commercial hub.

Rent includes all utilities: electricity, gas, water, internet (1Gb fiber), and trash/recycling. Yard tools (mower, weed eater, etc) provided with maintenance done by tenant, unless a lawn care service is negotiated as part of the lease. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with possible additional pet deposits/fees.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12677630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Beach Ct have any available units?
4435 Beach Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Beach Ct have?
Some of 4435 Beach Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Beach Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Beach Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Beach Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Beach Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Beach Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Beach Ct offers parking.
Does 4435 Beach Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4435 Beach Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Beach Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4435 Beach Ct has a pool.
Does 4435 Beach Ct have accessible units?
No, 4435 Beach Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Beach Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Beach Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

