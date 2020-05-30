441 Poplar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLEASE CONTACT THE OWNER FOR VIEWING APPOINTMENT

MOVE-IN DATE: MAY 18, 2019



FANTASTIC Location! BRAND NEW KITCHEN in Very sought after Hilltop/Mayfair neighborhood.



AMAZING WALKABILITY! Short stroll to the shops /restaurants in Lowry Towne Center, blocks away from 4 great schools! Walk to posh Restaurants in Cherry Creek North shopping district, walk to 24 Hour Fitness. Easy commute to DTC, Denver International Airport, and Downtown Denver.



THE HOME! Kitchen boasts sleek new granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances / gas range. Hardwood floors through-out and Brand new carpet in Master and Bonus room. 3 bedrooms + bonus room/study, 2 Full Bathrooms including Master En-suite.



PERFECT for couples OR families. Great schools! Zoned for Lowry Elementary, but also Denver Language School, Stanley British Primary, Steck, and Denver Green school, all in WALKING DISTANCE!



A plethora of parks and a library to WALK to in neighborhood including West Park, Ulaanbaatar Park, Crescent Park, Sun Dial Park, Jackie Robinson Fields Park to name a few!



ENTERTAINMENT GALORE! WALK to local restaurants and entertainment such as the Tavern, Soiled Dove, Lowry Beer Garden, North County, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Become a member @ Lowry community pool and soo much more!



THE GREAT OUTDOORS?! Look no further! It s ALL right here! Hiking, riding, ice skating, ice hockey, etc.



Email or text me (Ryan) to set up a tour on your schedule. Will be posting updated photos soon! Home is available to move in May 18, 2019.