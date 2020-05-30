All apartments in Denver
441 Poplar St

441 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE CONTACT THE OWNER FOR VIEWING APPOINTMENT
MOVE-IN DATE: MAY 18, 2019

FANTASTIC Location! BRAND NEW KITCHEN in Very sought after Hilltop/Mayfair neighborhood.

AMAZING WALKABILITY! Short stroll to the shops /restaurants in Lowry Towne Center, blocks away from 4 great schools! Walk to posh Restaurants in Cherry Creek North shopping district, walk to 24 Hour Fitness. Easy commute to DTC, Denver International Airport, and Downtown Denver.

THE HOME! Kitchen boasts sleek new granite counter-tops/stainless steel appliances / gas range. Hardwood floors through-out and Brand new carpet in Master and Bonus room. 3 bedrooms + bonus room/study, 2 Full Bathrooms including Master En-suite.

PERFECT for couples OR families. Great schools! Zoned for Lowry Elementary, but also Denver Language School, Stanley British Primary, Steck, and Denver Green school, all in WALKING DISTANCE!

A plethora of parks and a library to WALK to in neighborhood including West Park, Ulaanbaatar Park, Crescent Park, Sun Dial Park, Jackie Robinson Fields Park to name a few!

ENTERTAINMENT GALORE! WALK to local restaurants and entertainment such as the Tavern, Soiled Dove, Lowry Beer Garden, North County, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Become a member @ Lowry community pool and soo much more!

THE GREAT OUTDOORS?! Look no further! It s ALL right here! Hiking, riding, ice skating, ice hockey, etc.

Email or text me (Ryan) to set up a tour on your schedule. Will be posting updated photos soon! Home is available to move in May 18, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Poplar St have any available units?
441 Poplar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Poplar St have?
Some of 441 Poplar St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
441 Poplar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Poplar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Poplar St is pet friendly.
Does 441 Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 441 Poplar St offers parking.
Does 441 Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Poplar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Poplar St have a pool?
Yes, 441 Poplar St has a pool.
Does 441 Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 441 Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Poplar St has units with dishwashers.
