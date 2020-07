Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very popular Berkley neighborhood near restaurants and shops. Historic, Turn of the Century cottage with 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage, covered front porch, and remodeled bathroom and Kitchen. New carpet. Washer and Dryer hookups. Off street parking. One small dog is OK with a $300 pet deposit and $25/month pet rent.

Great area--located within 1 block of 44th & Tennyson shops! 1 block to Berkeley Park! Parking off street.