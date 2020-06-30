All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 24 2020

4337 Kalamath Street

4337 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning Sunnyside gem offers beautiful, luxurious finishes, bright open spaces, outdoor entertaining options, and breathtaking views from the rooftop patio. The gourmet kitchen is the crown jewel of the first level. The oversized kitchen islands boasts ample seating, luxurious waterfall countertops, and an abundance of storage. Additionally, the gas range oven and cooktop, modern cabinetry and luxurious appliances make this kitchen a chef’s dream. An expansive dining area, and a cozy living room also on the first level truly make this home perfect for entertaining. A large guest bedroom and full bath, and a master suite with a spa inspired bath complete the second level of the home. Enjoy Denver sunsets and stunning city views from the expansive rooftop terrace, or sip wine in your private zero scaped back yard. The oversized two car garage, and a terrific location round out other tremendous features that this home offers. Do not miss your opportunity to view this home. No smoking of any kind. 650 minimum credit score. Dog considered upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Kalamath Street have any available units?
4337 Kalamath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Kalamath Street have?
Some of 4337 Kalamath Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Kalamath Street currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Kalamath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Kalamath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Kalamath Street is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Kalamath Street offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Kalamath Street offers parking.
Does 4337 Kalamath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Kalamath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Kalamath Street have a pool?
No, 4337 Kalamath Street does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Kalamath Street have accessible units?
No, 4337 Kalamath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Kalamath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Kalamath Street does not have units with dishwashers.

