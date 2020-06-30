4337 Kalamath Street

Amenities

This stunning Sunnyside gem offers beautiful, luxurious finishes, bright open spaces, outdoor entertaining options, and breathtaking views from the rooftop patio. The gourmet kitchen is the crown jewel of the first level. The oversized kitchen islands boasts ample seating, luxurious waterfall countertops, and an abundance of storage. Additionally, the gas range oven and cooktop, modern cabinetry and luxurious appliances make this kitchen a chef’s dream. An expansive dining area, and a cozy living room also on the first level truly make this home perfect for entertaining. A large guest bedroom and full bath, and a master suite with a spa inspired bath complete the second level of the home. Enjoy Denver sunsets and stunning city views from the expansive rooftop terrace, or sip wine in your private zero scaped back yard. The oversized two car garage, and a terrific location round out other tremendous features that this home offers. Do not miss your opportunity to view this home. No smoking of any kind. 650 minimum credit score. Dog considered upon approval