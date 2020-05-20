All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
430 N Downing Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

430 N Downing Street

430 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Do not miss this stunning furnished home featuring beautiful wood flooring throughout, two lovely bedrooms with a jack and jill bath, and luxurious touches! This lovely duplex is close to Trader Joes, the Cherry Creek Bike Trail, Alamo Placita Park, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver! The updated first floor includes two bedrooms with a luxurious Jack and Jill bath. The kitchen features a gas stove, Bosch dishwasher and quartz countertops! Historic details add to the charm and character, and the a west facing exposure beckons in light throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included, and there is storage in the basement. Additionally, this home features a spacious and private back yard, and a charming front porch. Two single car garages are perfect for bike/gear/box storage, and one off street parking space are included. This home will only allow one dog (no cats) upon approval from owner, and no smoking of any sort is permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N Downing Street have any available units?
430 N Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N Downing Street have?
Some of 430 N Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 N Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 N Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 430 N Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 N Downing Street offers parking.
Does 430 N Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 N Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N Downing Street have a pool?
No, 430 N Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 N Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 430 N Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N Downing Street has units with dishwashers.

