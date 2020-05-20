430 N Downing Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Do not miss this stunning furnished home featuring beautiful wood flooring throughout, two lovely bedrooms with a jack and jill bath, and luxurious touches! This lovely duplex is close to Trader Joes, the Cherry Creek Bike Trail, Alamo Placita Park, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver! The updated first floor includes two bedrooms with a luxurious Jack and Jill bath. The kitchen features a gas stove, Bosch dishwasher and quartz countertops! Historic details add to the charm and character, and the a west facing exposure beckons in light throughout the home. Washer and dryer are included, and there is storage in the basement. Additionally, this home features a spacious and private back yard, and a charming front porch. Two single car garages are perfect for bike/gear/box storage, and one off street parking space are included. This home will only allow one dog (no cats) upon approval from owner, and no smoking of any sort is permitted.