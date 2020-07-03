All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4239 Shoshone St

4239 Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4239 Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41a5a7600d ----
Fully renovated townhouse in Sunnyside with New Kitchen and bath. Open and bright Kitchen with great cabinet space. Bar area for work station or entertaining. New Stainless Appliances. Hardwood Floors. Quartz Countertops. Individual entrance. Central Air Conditioning. Barn Doors. Open floor plan. Large front yard. Designated Off street parking and storage unit included.

Great location next to Chaffee Park. Walk to LoHi, Downtown, 44th Ave. retail, Bacon Social Club, Sunny\'s, Common Grounds, & close Highway access with easy access to DIA or the Mountains.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Shoshone St have any available units?
4239 Shoshone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Shoshone St have?
Some of 4239 Shoshone St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Shoshone St currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Shoshone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Shoshone St pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Shoshone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4239 Shoshone St offer parking?
No, 4239 Shoshone St does not offer parking.
Does 4239 Shoshone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Shoshone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Shoshone St have a pool?
No, 4239 Shoshone St does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Shoshone St have accessible units?
No, 4239 Shoshone St does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Shoshone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Shoshone St does not have units with dishwashers.

