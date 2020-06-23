4233 Vallejo Street Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home Located in the Heart of Denver! 5 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms - 4233 Vallejo St is a single-family home with 5 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms and an office. 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor and 3 in the basement. 2305 sq ft. Built in 1932. Located in the fantastic neighborhood of Sunny Side.This beautiful home has the old world charm with washer and dryer hook ups and a detached garage (basement is getting new egress windows). Only minutes to Coors field, Elitch Gardens, the Downtown Aquarium and the 16th street mall.



~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Section 8 Welcome ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



Ask for Jasmine: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: 43rd Ave & Tejon St



(RLNE4570514)