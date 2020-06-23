All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4233 Vallejo Street Denver County

4233 North Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4233 North Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Located in the Heart of Denver! 5 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms - 4233 Vallejo St is a single-family home with 5 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms and an office. 2 bedrooms are located on the first floor and 3 in the basement. 2305 sq ft. Built in 1932. Located in the fantastic neighborhood of Sunny Side.This beautiful home has the old world charm with washer and dryer hook ups and a detached garage (basement is getting new egress windows). Only minutes to Coors field, Elitch Gardens, the Downtown Aquarium and the 16th street mall.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Section 8 Welcome ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

Ask for Jasmine: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: 43rd Ave & Tejon St

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

(RLNE4570514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have any available units?
4233 Vallejo Street Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Vallejo Street Denver County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County offer parking?
Yes, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does offer parking.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have a pool?
No, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have accessible units?
No, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 Vallejo Street Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
