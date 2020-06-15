All apartments in Denver
4229 Green Court
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:07 AM

4229 Green Court

4229 Green Court · (970) 391-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4229 Green Court, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4229 Green Court · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
4229 Green Court Available 08/01/19 Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park! - Secure this beautiful home!
TEXT JASON 970.391.1943
Reference Green Ct

Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park!

Address: 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211
Rent: $2,895

This fabulous brick bungalow in a premier Highlands/Sunnyside location offers:

Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and lighting, stainless appliances, Fisher and Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher and Dacor gas stove with water pot filler.
Updated electrical and plumbing
crown moldings
wood floors
newer windows
high-end doors and dual staircases
Family/media room and 3rd bedroom downstairs
Great patio and landscaping with raised beds

This immaculate home sits up high on a hill - with a spacious fenced in lot and detached 2-car garage.

Deposit: $2,895
Rent: $2,895

We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.

Call or Text JASON @ 970.391.1943 for more information or to schedule a showing! Please mention 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211. Serious inquiries only please.
Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4691524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Green Court have any available units?
4229 Green Court has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Green Court have?
Some of 4229 Green Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Green Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Green Court pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Green Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4229 Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Green Court does offer parking.
Does 4229 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Green Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Green Court have a pool?
No, 4229 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 4229 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Green Court has units with dishwashers.
