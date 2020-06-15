Amenities
4229 Green Court Available 08/01/19 Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park! - Secure this beautiful home!
Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park!
Address: 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211
This fabulous brick bungalow in a premier Highlands/Sunnyside location offers:
Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and lighting, stainless appliances, Fisher and Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher and Dacor gas stove with water pot filler.
Updated electrical and plumbing
crown moldings
wood floors
newer windows
high-end doors and dual staircases
Family/media room and 3rd bedroom downstairs
Great patio and landscaping with raised beds
This immaculate home sits up high on a hill - with a spacious fenced in lot and detached 2-car garage.
Deposit: $2,895
Rent: $2,895
We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.
Call or Text JASON @ 970.391.1943 for more information or to schedule a showing! Please mention 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211. Serious inquiries only please.
Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.
Thanks for your interest!
(RLNE4691524)