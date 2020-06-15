Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

4229 Green Court Available 08/01/19 Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park! - Secure this beautiful home!

TEXT JASON 970.391.1943

Reference Green Ct



Address: 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211

Rent: $2,895



This fabulous brick bungalow in a premier Highlands/Sunnyside location offers:



Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and lighting, stainless appliances, Fisher and Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher and Dacor gas stove with water pot filler.

Updated electrical and plumbing

crown moldings

wood floors

newer windows

high-end doors and dual staircases

Family/media room and 3rd bedroom downstairs

Great patio and landscaping with raised beds



This immaculate home sits up high on a hill - with a spacious fenced in lot and detached 2-car garage.



Deposit: $2,895

We require 3x the monthly rent in gross income, verification of gross income, no prior evictions, and no felonies, photo ID, and completed application.



Call or Text JASON @ 970.391.1943 for more information or to schedule a showing! Please mention 4229 Green Ct. Denver, CO 80211. Serious inquiries only please.

Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.

Thanks for your interest!



(RLNE4691524)