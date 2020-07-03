All apartments in Denver
4226 West 13th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4226 West 13th Avenue

4226 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**6 Month Lease** This home has a huge lot and storage shed. Two large living areas, two bedrooms, full bath, laundry hookups and one car garage.

Duplex for Rent 2 bdrm, 1 bath, 864 sq. ft. Washer and dryer hook ups, upper unit. Adams County, Public schools: Monaco Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, or Adams City High School.

~Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets OK with approval~

Call us at: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Colfax & Raleigh

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have any available units?
4226 West 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4226 West 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4226 West 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 West 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4226 West 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4226 West 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 West 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4226 West 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4226 West 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 West 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4226 West 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4226 West 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

