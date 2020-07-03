4226 West 13th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

**6 Month Lease** This home has a huge lot and storage shed. Two large living areas, two bedrooms, full bath, laundry hookups and one car garage.



Duplex for Rent 2 bdrm, 1 bath, 864 sq. ft. Washer and dryer hook ups, upper unit. Adams County, Public schools: Monaco Elementary School, Adams City Middle School, or Adams City High School.



~Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets OK with approval~



Call us at: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: Colfax & Raleigh



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.