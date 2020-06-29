All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4216 Zuni Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4216 Zuni Street

4216 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4216 Zuni Street Available 01/07/20 Cozy 3 Bed in the Highlands!!!! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom, one bathroom unit with hardwood floors! Newer bathroom with tiled shower. Spacious kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, and large fridge. Refinished hardwood floors. Super Low Maintenance Outdoor Space. Ideal location in the heart of the Highlands, one of Denver's hot spots! 2 Off-Street Parking Spots, Immaculate condition!!!! Super close to all the Highlands has to offer including Linger, Little Man Ice Cream, Lola and much more! Parks, biking to downtown, bars and shopping, it has it all! Updated throughout!!! Don't miss out, this gem won't last long!!

Call today to setup a Showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4425862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Zuni Street have any available units?
4216 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Zuni Street have?
Some of 4216 Zuni Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Zuni Street is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 4216 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Zuni Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 4216 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 4216 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Zuni Street has units with dishwashers.
