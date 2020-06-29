Amenities

4216 Zuni Street Available 01/07/20 Cozy 3 Bed in the Highlands!!!! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom, one bathroom unit with hardwood floors! Newer bathroom with tiled shower. Spacious kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, and large fridge. Refinished hardwood floors. Super Low Maintenance Outdoor Space. Ideal location in the heart of the Highlands, one of Denver's hot spots! 2 Off-Street Parking Spots, Immaculate condition!!!! Super close to all the Highlands has to offer including Linger, Little Man Ice Cream, Lola and much more! Parks, biking to downtown, bars and shopping, it has it all! Updated throughout!!! Don't miss out, this gem won't last long!!



