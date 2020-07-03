4215 Alcott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in the Historic Sunnyside Neighborhood of Denver - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This 2 bedroom home is in the heart of the historic Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver. It is just blocks from the newest independent cafes, restaurants, and shops. A short 10 minute walk gets you to a Denver city park with playground, picnic tables, basketball court and baseball field. Both I-70 and I-25 are easily accessible.



The house has stone tile in the kitchen and dining area and new carpeting throughout the rest of the rooms. There is a full size washer and dryer on site. The open kitchen has a dishwasher. The back yard is fully fenced.The front porch is the perfect place to relax in the evening and watch the bustling neighborhood.



The detached garage will not be available for tenant use at this time.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.



Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



