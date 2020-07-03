All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4215 Alcott St

4215 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

4215 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in the Historic Sunnyside Neighborhood of Denver - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This 2 bedroom home is in the heart of the historic Sunnyside neighborhood of Denver. It is just blocks from the newest independent cafes, restaurants, and shops. A short 10 minute walk gets you to a Denver city park with playground, picnic tables, basketball court and baseball field. Both I-70 and I-25 are easily accessible.

The house has stone tile in the kitchen and dining area and new carpeting throughout the rest of the rooms. There is a full size washer and dryer on site. The open kitchen has a dishwasher. The back yard is fully fenced.The front porch is the perfect place to relax in the evening and watch the bustling neighborhood.

The detached garage will not be available for tenant use at this time.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5191424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Alcott St have any available units?
4215 Alcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Alcott St have?
Some of 4215 Alcott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Alcott St currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Alcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Alcott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Alcott St is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Alcott St offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Alcott St offers parking.
Does 4215 Alcott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 Alcott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Alcott St have a pool?
No, 4215 Alcott St does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Alcott St have accessible units?
No, 4215 Alcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Alcott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Alcott St has units with dishwashers.

