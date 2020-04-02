421 E. Asbury

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2br/1ba in Platt Park near DU - This beautiful home offers 890 SF and is ideally located just minutes from DU and blocks from restaurants and shopping. You will love the spacious floor plan, and large backyard.
On the main level you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room area, and a renovated kitchen with dining area.
You will want to see this home! Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!
Parking
-Street
Laundry
-Washer/Dryer
HVAC
-Radiant Heat
Utilities
-Gas & Electric - Tenant
-Water & Sewer- Tenant
Pets
*Additional $200 deposit per pet
*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet
(RLNE4944741)