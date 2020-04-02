421 E. Asbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2br/1ba in Platt Park near DU - This beautiful home offers 890 SF and is ideally located just minutes from DU and blocks from restaurants and shopping. You will love the spacious floor plan, and large backyard.



On the main level you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room area, and a renovated kitchen with dining area.



You will want to see this home! Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!



Parking

-Street



Laundry

-Washer/Dryer



HVAC

-Radiant Heat



Utilities

-Gas & Electric - Tenant

-Water & Sewer- Tenant



Pets

*Additional $200 deposit per pet

*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet



(RLNE4944741)