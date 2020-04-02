All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

421 E. Asbury

421 East Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 East Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2br/1ba in Platt Park near DU - This beautiful home offers 890 SF and is ideally located just minutes from DU and blocks from restaurants and shopping. You will love the spacious floor plan, and large backyard.

On the main level you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room area, and a renovated kitchen with dining area.

You will want to see this home! Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!

Parking
-Street

Laundry
-Washer/Dryer

HVAC
-Radiant Heat

Utilities
-Gas & Electric - Tenant
-Water & Sewer- Tenant

Pets
*Additional $200 deposit per pet
*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet

(RLNE4944741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E. Asbury have any available units?
421 E. Asbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 E. Asbury have?
Some of 421 E. Asbury's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E. Asbury currently offering any rent specials?
421 E. Asbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E. Asbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 E. Asbury is pet friendly.
Does 421 E. Asbury offer parking?
Yes, 421 E. Asbury offers parking.
Does 421 E. Asbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 E. Asbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E. Asbury have a pool?
No, 421 E. Asbury does not have a pool.
Does 421 E. Asbury have accessible units?
No, 421 E. Asbury does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E. Asbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 E. Asbury does not have units with dishwashers.
