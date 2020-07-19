4201 Ireland St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Great home boasts about 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, site is on a corner lot and has some upgrading done to the yard, it has been converted to a dry landscape so little maintenance and no watering required. Backyard has a covered deck great for those Colorado spring and summer days to enjoy a bbq or just relax. There is a basement which has rooms that can be used for extra living areas, a gym, a theatre room, an office, play area, creative room, or whatever you can think of. Lots of storage, Attached garage, Central air conditioning, Vaulted ceilings, tile floors in living room and main level through out the home, New carpet in bedrooms, fire place, sky boxes that produce lots of natural light. Master bath with his and hers vanity as well as upgraded tile shower. Located within walking distance to Green Valley Elementary School and located right next to Green Valley Ranch East Park. There are tennis courts in the neighborhood and public transportation is less than 5 minutes away.