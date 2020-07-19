All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

4201 Ireland St

4201 Ireland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Ireland Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Great home boasts about 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, site is on a corner lot and has some upgrading done to the yard, it has been converted to a dry landscape so little maintenance and no watering required. Backyard has a covered deck great for those Colorado spring and summer days to enjoy a bbq or just relax. There is a basement which has rooms that can be used for extra living areas, a gym, a theatre room, an office, play area, creative room, or whatever you can think of. Lots of storage, Attached garage, Central air conditioning, Vaulted ceilings, tile floors in living room and main level through out the home, New carpet in bedrooms, fire place, sky boxes that produce lots of natural light. Master bath with his and hers vanity as well as upgraded tile shower. Located within walking distance to Green Valley Elementary School and located right next to Green Valley Ranch East Park. There are tennis courts in the neighborhood and public transportation is less than 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Ireland St have any available units?
4201 Ireland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Ireland St have?
Some of 4201 Ireland St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Ireland St currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Ireland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Ireland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Ireland St is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Ireland St offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Ireland St offers parking.
Does 4201 Ireland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Ireland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Ireland St have a pool?
No, 4201 Ireland St does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Ireland St have accessible units?
No, 4201 Ireland St does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Ireland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Ireland St has units with dishwashers.
