Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

419 Pontiac Street

419 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Rent $1,725 / Deposit $1,750 with 1 year lease or longer
$40 Application Fee for background check per person Over 18
Call or Text For Showing Times 720-446-7368
Small Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO VOUCHERS ***
Quiet neighborhood
Fenced Back Yard

You must see this immaculate 1940's classic brick home in Mayfair Park located on a beautiful and very quiet street.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!
Remolded kitchen and bathrooms with updated features through the home.
A "Cottage" home has been built in back with electricity and lights with room up above for additional storage. Located close to Lowry. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, grocery, gym, parks, running and walking trails. Just a short distance to 6th Avenue to head to downtown Denver. You will fall in love with the area and home!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Pontiac Street have any available units?
419 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 419 Pontiac Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 419 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 419 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 419 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 419 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 419 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
