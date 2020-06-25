419 Pontiac Street

Amenities
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Rent $1,725 / Deposit $1,750 with 1 year lease or longer
$40 Application Fee for background check per person Over 18
Call or Text For Showing Times 720-446-7368
Small Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
*** NO SMOKING ***
*** NO VOUCHERS ***
Quiet neighborhood
Fenced Back Yard
You must see this immaculate 1940's classic brick home in Mayfair Park located on a beautiful and very quiet street.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!
Remolded kitchen and bathrooms with updated features through the home.
A "Cottage" home has been built in back with electricity and lights with room up above for additional storage. Located close to Lowry. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, grocery, gym, parks, running and walking trails. Just a short distance to 6th Avenue to head to downtown Denver. You will fall in love with the area and home!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.