4145 Jericho St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

**Outstanding, bright Oakwood Home with newly installed carpet throughout entire home. Beautiful hardwood floors as you enter the home leading throughout the spacious Kitchen. The Kitchen includes a large kitchen island & Stainless Steel appliances. The Dining and Living Room are great For Entertaining. Large backyard with dog run that could easily be converted into garden area. An abundance of natural light throughout home. 3rd bedroom perfect for home based business or for a growing family. Green Valley Elementary directly across the street. Neighborhood pride is reflected in the well kept homes. Newly developedcommunity.

Basement Sqft: 935, unfinished