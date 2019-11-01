All apartments in Denver
4145 Jericho St

4145 Jericho Street · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Jericho Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
**Outstanding, bright Oakwood Home with newly installed carpet throughout entire home. Beautiful hardwood floors as you enter the home leading throughout the spacious Kitchen. The Kitchen includes a large kitchen island & Stainless Steel appliances. The Dining and Living Room are great For Entertaining. Large backyard with dog run that could easily be converted into garden area. An abundance of natural light throughout home. 3rd bedroom perfect for home based business or for a growing family. Green Valley Elementary directly across the street. Neighborhood pride is reflected in the well kept homes. Newly developedcommunity.
Basement Sqft: 935, unfinished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Jericho St have any available units?
4145 Jericho St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Jericho St have?
Some of 4145 Jericho St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Jericho St currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Jericho St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Jericho St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Jericho St is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Jericho St offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Jericho St offers parking.
Does 4145 Jericho St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Jericho St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Jericho St have a pool?
No, 4145 Jericho St does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Jericho St have accessible units?
No, 4145 Jericho St does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Jericho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4145 Jericho St does not have units with dishwashers.

