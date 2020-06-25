All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4132 Zuni Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4132 Zuni Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM

4132 Zuni Street

4132 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4132 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Complete remodel in 2014 with refinished hardwoods, new carpet, paint, fixtures, tile, appliances and more. Front half of a brick duplex in popular Sunnyside! 4 bedrooms (2 non-conforming in basement), 2 baths and a 2-car garage plus driveway. Light and bright! Basement has high ceilings, and offers a second living room, laundry plus a flex space currently used for storage but would be great for workout, office, etc. Updated windows and furnace. Landlord pays for water/sewer, tenant responsible for gas/electric and other utilities. Experienced, local landlords. Just a few blocks to fun restaurants, bars and shops. Easy access around Denver.
Complete remodel in 2014 with refinished hardwoods, new carpet, paint, fixtures, tile, appliances and more. Front half of a brick duplex in popular Sunnyside! 4 bedrooms (2 non-conforming in basement), 2 baths and a 2-car garage plus driveway. Light and bright! Basement has high ceilings, and offers a second living room, laundry plus a flex space currently used for storage but would be great for workout, office, etc. Updated windows and furnace. Landlord pays for water/sewer, tenant responsible for gas/electric and other utilities. Experienced, local landlords. Just a few blocks to fun restaurants, bars and shops. Easy access around Denver. Sorry, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Zuni Street have any available units?
4132 Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Zuni Street have?
Some of 4132 Zuni Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Zuni Street pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Zuni Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4132 Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 4132 Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Zuni Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 4132 Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 4132 Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Zuni Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University