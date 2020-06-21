Amenities

4110 Hale Parkway #2G Available 07/01/20 Large 1 bed 1 bath in the central neighborhood of Hale. - Additional pics coming soon!!!!



Beautifully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in a great convenient location near Colorado and Colfax, in the heart of the UC redevelopment that will feature retail/commercial/residential. New vinyl plank floors, new paint, new appliances. Unit features a wood burning fireplace. Both the kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled. Large balcony with an entrance from both the living room and the spacious bedroom. Just minutes to downtown, City Park, and Cherry Creek. Convenient public transportation on Colorado Ave. Don't let this one get away.



-wood burning fireplace

-new appliances

-new vinyl plank floors

-secured entrances

-off street parking



Rent: $1195

Deposit: $1195

Utilities: $50 (water, sewer, trash)

Pet policy: Dogs allowed

Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)

Pet rent: $25



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please text us today to schedule a tour!



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



