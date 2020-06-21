All apartments in Denver
4110 Hale Parkway #2G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4110 Hale Parkway #2G

4110 Hale Parkway · (303) 242-8980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4110 Hale Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4110 Hale Parkway #2G · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4110 Hale Parkway #2G Available 07/01/20 Large 1 bed 1 bath in the central neighborhood of Hale. - Additional pics coming soon!!!!

Beautifully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in a great convenient location near Colorado and Colfax, in the heart of the UC redevelopment that will feature retail/commercial/residential. New vinyl plank floors, new paint, new appliances. Unit features a wood burning fireplace. Both the kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled. Large balcony with an entrance from both the living room and the spacious bedroom. Just minutes to downtown, City Park, and Cherry Creek. Convenient public transportation on Colorado Ave. Don't let this one get away.

-wood burning fireplace
-new appliances
-new vinyl plank floors
-secured entrances
-off street parking

Rent: $1195
Deposit: $1195
Utilities: $50 (water, sewer, trash)
Pet policy: Dogs allowed
Pet deposit: $250 (non-refundable fee)
Pet rent: $25

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text us today to schedule a tour!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4658677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have any available units?
4110 Hale Parkway #2G has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have?
Some of 4110 Hale Parkway #2G's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Hale Parkway #2G currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Hale Parkway #2G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Hale Parkway #2G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G is pet friendly.
Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G does offer parking.
Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have a pool?
No, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G does not have a pool.
Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have accessible units?
No, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Hale Parkway #2G have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 Hale Parkway #2G does not have units with dishwashers.
