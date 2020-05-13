All apartments in Denver
4101 Alcott Street

Location

4101 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

This unit is a large 900 SqFt one bedroom apartment. It has new flooring in the kitchen and all new carpet in the living / family room, dining room, and bedroom. It has also been freshly painted. It includes a 120 SqFt storage room, a washer and dryer, and a large fenced backyard perfect for dogs. Dogs are welcome, but not cats. The yard and laundry room are shared with the upstairs unit. No cigarette smoking is allowed on the property indoors or outdoors. An application fee of $30 is charged per applicant. A monthly pet fee of $25/mo is charged per dog. A $1,350 security deposit and first month's rent will be due at lease signing. Rent includes gas, electric, water, and trash. This is a savings of about $150/month in comparison to other similar properties. There is ample street parking available, but no parking spot or garage spot on the property is included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Alcott Street have any available units?
4101 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Alcott Street have?
Some of 4101 Alcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Alcott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Alcott Street does offer parking.
Does 4101 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4101 Alcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 4101 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 4101 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
