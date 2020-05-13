4101 Alcott Street

Amenities

This unit is a large 900 SqFt one bedroom apartment. It has new flooring in the kitchen and all new carpet in the living / family room, dining room, and bedroom. It has also been freshly painted. It includes a 120 SqFt storage room, a washer and dryer, and a large fenced backyard perfect for dogs. Dogs are welcome, but not cats. The yard and laundry room are shared with the upstairs unit. No cigarette smoking is allowed on the property indoors or outdoors. An application fee of $30 is charged per applicant. A monthly pet fee of $25/mo is charged per dog. A $1,350 security deposit and first month's rent will be due at lease signing. Rent includes gas, electric, water, and trash. This is a savings of about $150/month in comparison to other similar properties. There is ample street parking available, but no parking spot or garage spot on the property is included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

