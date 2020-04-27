4100 Albion St Unit 420

Amenities
AVAIL 08/19/2020
10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Newer, top floor 2BR/2BA condo in Park Hill near Park Hill Golf Course, RiNo, Five Points, and Downtown Denver! This home has everything you need to live conveniently and luxuriously!
Details:
2BR/2BA
1,160 Square Feet
Incredible Views
Huge Pantry
Walk-in Master Closet
Club House
24 Hour Gym
Swimming Pool and Hot Tub
1 Car Detached Garage
Luxurious Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Electric Forced Air Heating System
Standard Air Conditioning
Tall 9 Foot Ceilings
Upgraded Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Patio- Great For Entertaining!
Fireplace
Upgraded Cabinets
Contemporary, Custom Light Fixtures
New Carpet
Intrusion Alarm Available
Bedrooms on Opposite Ends for Privacy
Nearby to Starbucks, Qdoba, Walgreens, I70 Access, Colorado Blvd, 40th and Colorado Lightrail Station, LoDo, Five Points, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.
$1,595 Rent/month - $1,595 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.