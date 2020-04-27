All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

4100 Albion St Unit 420

4100 Albion Street · (303) 332-4529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
AVAIL 08/19/2020

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Newer, top floor 2BR/2BA condo in Park Hill near Park Hill Golf Course, RiNo, Five Points, and Downtown Denver! This home has everything you need to live conveniently and luxuriously!

Details:
2BR/2BA
1,160 Square Feet
Incredible Views
Huge Pantry
Walk-in Master Closet
Club House
24 Hour Gym
Swimming Pool and Hot Tub
1 Car Detached Garage
Luxurious Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath
Electric Forced Air Heating System
Standard Air Conditioning
Tall 9 Foot Ceilings
Upgraded Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Patio- Great For Entertaining!
Fireplace
Upgraded Cabinets
Contemporary, Custom Light Fixtures
New Carpet
Intrusion Alarm Available
Bedrooms on Opposite Ends for Privacy

Nearby to Starbucks, Qdoba, Walgreens, I70 Access, Colorado Blvd, 40th and Colorado Lightrail Station, LoDo, Five Points, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.

$1,595 Rent/month - $1,595 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have any available units?
4100 Albion St Unit 420 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have?
Some of 4100 Albion St Unit 420's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Albion St Unit 420 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Albion St Unit 420 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Albion St Unit 420 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 offers parking.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 has a pool.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Albion St Unit 420 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Albion St Unit 420 has units with dishwashers.
