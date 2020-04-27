4100 Albion St Unit 420

Amenities

AVAIL 08/19/2020



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Newer, top floor 2BR/2BA condo in Park Hill near Park Hill Golf Course, RiNo, Five Points, and Downtown Denver! This home has everything you need to live conveniently and luxuriously!



Details:

2BR/2BA

1,160 Square Feet

Incredible Views

Huge Pantry

Walk-in Master Closet

Club House

24 Hour Gym

Swimming Pool and Hot Tub

1 Car Detached Garage

Luxurious Oversized Garden Tub in Master Bath

Electric Forced Air Heating System

Standard Air Conditioning

Tall 9 Foot Ceilings

Upgraded Appliances

Washer/Dryer

Patio- Great For Entertaining!

Fireplace

Upgraded Cabinets

Contemporary, Custom Light Fixtures

New Carpet

Intrusion Alarm Available

Bedrooms on Opposite Ends for Privacy



Nearby to Starbucks, Qdoba, Walgreens, I70 Access, Colorado Blvd, 40th and Colorado Lightrail Station, LoDo, Five Points, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet.



$1,595 Rent/month - $1,595 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.