4030 Tejon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel 24hr gym

This contemporary, end-unit town home offers the ultimate location combined with a gorgeous, spacious retreat. Two full bedroom suites with an additional flex room (could be a nursery or office), two car attached garage, storage space, roof deck, and more!



The main level features a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and an open floorplan with a spacious family room and dining area. An attached balcony is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or small garden. In addition to a half bathroom, a separate room can be used as an office, study or turned into a third bedroom.



The second level highlights a large master suite with a custom closet with built-in shelves and drawers. The master bath features two showerheads and a double vanity. A spacious second bedroom includes a full second bathroom. And, an in-unit laundry area features a new washer and dryer.



On the upper level, a truly amazing roof deck provides views of both the city and the mountains, with ample space for an outdoor couch, table, lounge chairs and more, plus a convenient storage room.



Walking distance to all of the restaurants, shops and amenities of Sunnyside, LoHi and the Highlands: Cherry Bean, The Wolf's Tailor, Gaetanos, The Monkey Barrel, Common Grounds, 24 Hour Fitness, Sprouts, Bacon Social House, Cheese + Provisions, Sunny's, El Jefe, Old Major, Diebolt Brewing Company, Factotum Brewhouse, The Universal, several parks, and many more amenities! Direct access to downtown and the rest of the Denver Metro area.



Attached two-car garage. All appliances included. Central A/C. Lease term: 12 months or longer. No smoking. No pets. Water is included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities.



Available May 1; potential for earlier.

Email sunnysidetownhouserental@gmail.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.