Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4030 Tejon St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:08 AM

4030 Tejon St

4030 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
This contemporary, end-unit town home offers the ultimate location combined with a gorgeous, spacious retreat. Two full bedroom suites with an additional flex room (could be a nursery or office), two car attached garage, storage space, roof deck, and more!

The main level features a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and an open floorplan with a spacious family room and dining area. An attached balcony is perfect for a morning cup of coffee or small garden. In addition to a half bathroom, a separate room can be used as an office, study or turned into a third bedroom.

The second level highlights a large master suite with a custom closet with built-in shelves and drawers. The master bath features two showerheads and a double vanity. A spacious second bedroom includes a full second bathroom. And, an in-unit laundry area features a new washer and dryer.

On the upper level, a truly amazing roof deck provides views of both the city and the mountains, with ample space for an outdoor couch, table, lounge chairs and more, plus a convenient storage room.

Walking distance to all of the restaurants, shops and amenities of Sunnyside, LoHi and the Highlands: Cherry Bean, The Wolf's Tailor, Gaetanos, The Monkey Barrel, Common Grounds, 24 Hour Fitness, Sprouts, Bacon Social House, Cheese + Provisions, Sunny's, El Jefe, Old Major, Diebolt Brewing Company, Factotum Brewhouse, The Universal, several parks, and many more amenities! Direct access to downtown and the rest of the Denver Metro area.

Attached two-car garage. All appliances included. Central A/C. Lease term: 12 months or longer. No smoking. No pets. Water is included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities.

Available May 1; potential for earlier.
Email sunnysidetownhouserental@gmail.com with any questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Tejon St have any available units?
4030 Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Tejon St have?
Some of 4030 Tejon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Tejon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Tejon St pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Tejon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4030 Tejon St offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Tejon St offers parking.
Does 4030 Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 Tejon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Tejon St have a pool?
No, 4030 Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 4030 Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 Tejon St has units with dishwashers.

