Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4009 W. 29th Ave. Available 11/01/19 AMAZING LOCATION, HIGHLANDS/SLOANS LAKE, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, BATH REMODEL AND HARDWOODS! - 10 or 18 month lease term.

Tenants pay all utilities except trash and recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.

1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet & $25/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Radiant baseboard heat and central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and occupancy around 11/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath home in the highlands off 29th and Perry. Charming bungalow built in 1910 with 1011 square feet. This home has a remodeled kitchen and bath but has maintained the original character. Original features include trim, built ins and hardwoods with several stained glass windows in the living and dining areas plus the original fireplace (inoperable). Bath has been remodeled with new tile, fixtures, wainscot and moldings. The kitchen is wide open with plenty of storage, counter space and lots of upgrades. Kitchen remodel features new white shaker style cabinets with high end pull outs and storage options and stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Tile back splash and solid surface counters with tile floors. There is also a skylight to add lots of natural light. Windows that aren't stained glass are newer. The 3rd bedroom is non traditional with no closet and access off the back mud room. Home features a fenced yard, large stamped concrete back patio and covered front porch. Off street parking and a large storage shed. Great location in the heart of the highlands with easy access to Sloan's Lake as well. Walk to shopping, dining and nightlife as well as Highlands Rec Center.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE4319235)