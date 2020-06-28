All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

4009 W. 29th Ave.

4009 West 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4009 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4009 W. 29th Ave. Available 11/01/19 AMAZING LOCATION, HIGHLANDS/SLOANS LAKE, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, BATH REMODEL AND HARDWOODS! - 10 or 18 month lease term.
Tenants pay all utilities except trash and recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.
1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet & $25/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Radiant baseboard heat and central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and occupancy around 11/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath home in the highlands off 29th and Perry. Charming bungalow built in 1910 with 1011 square feet. This home has a remodeled kitchen and bath but has maintained the original character. Original features include trim, built ins and hardwoods with several stained glass windows in the living and dining areas plus the original fireplace (inoperable). Bath has been remodeled with new tile, fixtures, wainscot and moldings. The kitchen is wide open with plenty of storage, counter space and lots of upgrades. Kitchen remodel features new white shaker style cabinets with high end pull outs and storage options and stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Tile back splash and solid surface counters with tile floors. There is also a skylight to add lots of natural light. Windows that aren't stained glass are newer. The 3rd bedroom is non traditional with no closet and access off the back mud room. Home features a fenced yard, large stamped concrete back patio and covered front porch. Off street parking and a large storage shed. Great location in the heart of the highlands with easy access to Sloan's Lake as well. Walk to shopping, dining and nightlife as well as Highlands Rec Center.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4319235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have any available units?
4009 W. 29th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have?
Some of 4009 W. 29th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 W. 29th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4009 W. 29th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 W. 29th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 W. 29th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4009 W. 29th Ave. offers parking.
Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 W. 29th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4009 W. 29th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4009 W. 29th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 W. 29th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 W. 29th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
