4008 Morrison Road

Amenities
Very Unique, Spacious, 1 Bedroom Home With Vaulted Ceilings! Coming Soon! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com
This very charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located at 4008 Morrison Rd, Denver, CO 80219.
You could not ask for a better location for shopping and your quick eats! With less than a 10 minute drive you can be in Belmar enjoying your favorite restaurants and the Belmar Park! Enjoy a short walk or bike ride to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park. Don't miss out on all the fun Denver has to Offer!!
Featuring:
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Updated Kitchen
-Lots of Storage
-Private parking spots
-Washer/dryer hookups In Unit
-Walking Distance to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park
-King Soopers A Few Blocks Away.
-Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a few minutes by car.
-Less than 10 minutes to Belmar!
Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background
Security deposit = $1400
Rent = $1400
(RLNE4779001)