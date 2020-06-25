All apartments in Denver
4008 Morrison Road

4008 Morrison Road · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Morrison Road, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very Unique, Spacious, 1 Bedroom Home With Vaulted Ceilings! Coming Soon! - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

This very charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located at 4008 Morrison Rd, Denver, CO 80219.

You could not ask for a better location for shopping and your quick eats! With less than a 10 minute drive you can be in Belmar enjoying your favorite restaurants and the Belmar Park! Enjoy a short walk or bike ride to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park. Don't miss out on all the fun Denver has to Offer!!

Featuring:

-Vaulted Ceilings
-Updated Kitchen
-Lots of Storage
-Private parking spots
-Washer/dryer hookups In Unit
-Walking Distance to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park
-King Soopers A Few Blocks Away.
-Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a few minutes by car.
-Less than 10 minutes to Belmar!

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1400
Rent = $1400

(RLNE4779001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Morrison Road have any available units?
4008 Morrison Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 4008 Morrison Road currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Morrison Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Morrison Road pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Morrison Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4008 Morrison Road offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Morrison Road offers parking.
Does 4008 Morrison Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Morrison Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Morrison Road have a pool?
No, 4008 Morrison Road does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Morrison Road have accessible units?
No, 4008 Morrison Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Morrison Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Morrison Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Morrison Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Morrison Road does not have units with air conditioning.
