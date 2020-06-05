All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

3962 S Yosemite St

3962 South Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

3962 South Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
**Adorable 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town homes!** - Wonderful well kept Cherry Creek town home! This beautifully updated home comes with an open floor plan, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Laminate flooring on the main level and carpeting on the upper level (great sound barrier!). Enjoy your time in the sun on the private concrete patio with storage shed and keep your vehicles safe from the Colorado snow with the 2 car carport spots! Have a blast this summer at the community pool and clubhouse. Centrally located with easy access to I-225 and light rail. Just minutes from DTC and downtown Denver!

HOA Features:
*Community Pool & Park
*Community Club House
*Snow Shoveling

**CALL US TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month lease
*No Pets
*Resident pays Gas and Electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 S Yosemite St have any available units?
3962 S Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3962 S Yosemite St have?
Some of 3962 S Yosemite St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3962 S Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
3962 S Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 S Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 3962 S Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3962 S Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 3962 S Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 3962 S Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 S Yosemite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 S Yosemite St have a pool?
Yes, 3962 S Yosemite St has a pool.
Does 3962 S Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 3962 S Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 S Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 S Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.
