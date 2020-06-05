3962 S Yosemite St

Amenities

**Adorable 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town homes!** - Wonderful well kept Cherry Creek town home! This beautifully updated home comes with an open floor plan, updated kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Laminate flooring on the main level and carpeting on the upper level (great sound barrier!). Enjoy your time in the sun on the private concrete patio with storage shed and keep your vehicles safe from the Colorado snow with the 2 car carport spots! Have a blast this summer at the community pool and clubhouse. Centrally located with easy access to I-225 and light rail. Just minutes from DTC and downtown Denver!



HOA Features:

*Community Pool & Park

*Community Club House

*Snow Shoveling



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month lease

*No Pets

*Resident pays Gas and Electric



