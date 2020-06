Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome location in Denver Highlands! Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with new appliances and paint. Home includes a washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Within walking distance from some of the best schools, restaurants, bars, and shops the Highlands has to offer! Easy access to public transportation, 1-25, 1-70 and downtown Denver this location can't be beat! For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.