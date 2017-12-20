All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 5 2020

391 S Logan St

391 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

391 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Perfect location in West Wash Park - just a block to great eats (Lucille's, Fire on the Mountain, Einstein's ), an easy walk to light rail, and a quick bike ride to Wash Park and the Cherry Creek bike trail.

******
This 1-bedroom brick half-duplex is available in early April. Cute, low maintenance fenced back yard is great for your dog -- and includes patio with furniture. Or people-watch from the covered front porch. Located at Logan and Dakota, this 1 bedroom features original hardwood floors, updated appliances in the kitchen (including the gas stove), stained glass windows and clawfoot tub.

*****
Washer / dryer in the main floor mud room, plus lots of additional storage in the basement. One off-street parking spot may be available (sorry, no garage), plus street parking. Up to 2 well-behaved adult dogs are welcome with additional deposit and fees -- please ask for details. No smokers or cannabis users, thank you.

*****
This cute half-duplex is close to transportation - the light rail station is just west of Broadway and Alameda; there's quick access to I-25; and both Alameda and Broadway are major bus lines.

TERMS: Available in early April. (Looking to move later in the spring? Ask us about the other side of the duplex - coming soon.) Rent is $1,525 / deposit $1,525; one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays Xcel and splits water/sewer with other half duplex. Tenant also pays $30/ month to offset the cost of yard work from April through September. Application fee special - $25 per adult. If approved, there is a $100 lease prep fee. Property is owned and managed by Rush Realty. Please set a showing - you won't be disappointed by this great 1-bdrm brick duplex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 S Logan St have any available units?
391 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 S Logan St have?
Some of 391 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
391 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 391 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 391 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 391 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 391 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 391 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 391 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 391 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.

