391 S Logan St

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Perfect location in West Wash Park - just a block to great eats (Lucille's, Fire on the Mountain, Einstein's ), an easy walk to light rail, and a quick bike ride to Wash Park and the Cherry Creek bike trail.



This 1-bedroom brick half-duplex is available in early April. Cute, low maintenance fenced back yard is great for your dog -- and includes patio with furniture. Or people-watch from the covered front porch. Located at Logan and Dakota, this 1 bedroom features original hardwood floors, updated appliances in the kitchen (including the gas stove), stained glass windows and clawfoot tub.



Washer / dryer in the main floor mud room, plus lots of additional storage in the basement. One off-street parking spot may be available (sorry, no garage), plus street parking. Up to 2 well-behaved adult dogs are welcome with additional deposit and fees -- please ask for details. No smokers or cannabis users, thank you.



This cute half-duplex is close to transportation - the light rail station is just west of Broadway and Alameda; there's quick access to I-25; and both Alameda and Broadway are major bus lines.



TERMS: Available in early April. (Looking to move later in the spring? Ask us about the other side of the duplex - coming soon.) Rent is $1,525 / deposit $1,525; one-year or longer lease. Tenant pays Xcel and splits water/sewer with other half duplex. Tenant also pays $30/ month to offset the cost of yard work from April through September. Application fee special - $25 per adult. If approved, there is a $100 lease prep fee. Property is owned and managed by Rush Realty. Please set a showing - you won't be disappointed by this great 1-bdrm brick duplex!