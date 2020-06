Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful remodeled home in the heart of Highlands / Sunnyside. Walking distance to Bacon Social House, Illegal Pete's, and everything else the Highlands and LoHi have to offer. Great set-up for roommates or a family. Off-street parking.

Beautiful remodeled home in the heart of Highlands / Sunnyside. Walking distance to Bacon Social House, Illegal Pete's, and everything else the Highlands and LoHi have to offer. Great set-up for roommates or a family. Off-street parking.