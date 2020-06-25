Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

3835 Wyandot Street Available 08/06/19 Bright and Charming Sunnyside Bungalow - When you walk in the front door of this spacious and remodeled bungalow, you'll find a nice entryway with a large coat closet. Off the entry is a very open and bright living room/dining room lined with windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Off of the living room is a smaller hallway with two bedrooms, each with good-sized closets and hardwood floors. There is a full bathroom in between both bedrooms with tile floors and a tiled shower. Off of the living room is a kitchen which boasts hardwood floors throughout as well as custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, and granite counter-tops. There is a spacious pantry with built-in cabinets off the kitchen for extra storage needs. Behind the kitchen is a bonus room / mud room area perfect for storage or a small sitting area. The mud room steps down to a door to the back yard.



The backyard of this property has a stone patio covered by a portico and grape vines, perfect for summer entertaining! There are raised garden beds with a drip system as well as garden beds on the ground lining the patio. The backyard has a fountain as well as a fully fenced dog run on the side of the home. There is a detached two-car garage with lots of extra storage off the backyard as well.



Back inside the home, the stairs step down to the fully finished basement which has cherry hardwood floors throughout the secondary living room and the hallway. There is a newly remodeled bedroom with carpet and a walk-in closet as well as a 3/4 tiled bathroom in the basement. The laundry room is located in the basement and has tiled floors and a laundry sink as well as a washer/dryer included.



Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. One dog may be considered with an extra pet deposit. Sorry, no students or co-signers.



Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in charming Sunnyside, close to some of Denver's best shopping, dining and entertainment!



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9694cbed-ef54-4865-a047-d332b147678f



No Cats Allowed



