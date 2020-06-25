All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3835 Wyandot Street

3835 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

3835 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3835 Wyandot Street Available 08/06/19 Bright and Charming Sunnyside Bungalow - When you walk in the front door of this spacious and remodeled bungalow, you'll find a nice entryway with a large coat closet. Off the entry is a very open and bright living room/dining room lined with windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Off of the living room is a smaller hallway with two bedrooms, each with good-sized closets and hardwood floors. There is a full bathroom in between both bedrooms with tile floors and a tiled shower. Off of the living room is a kitchen which boasts hardwood floors throughout as well as custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, and granite counter-tops. There is a spacious pantry with built-in cabinets off the kitchen for extra storage needs. Behind the kitchen is a bonus room / mud room area perfect for storage or a small sitting area. The mud room steps down to a door to the back yard.

The backyard of this property has a stone patio covered by a portico and grape vines, perfect for summer entertaining! There are raised garden beds with a drip system as well as garden beds on the ground lining the patio. The backyard has a fountain as well as a fully fenced dog run on the side of the home. There is a detached two-car garage with lots of extra storage off the backyard as well.

Back inside the home, the stairs step down to the fully finished basement which has cherry hardwood floors throughout the secondary living room and the hallway. There is a newly remodeled bedroom with carpet and a walk-in closet as well as a 3/4 tiled bathroom in the basement. The laundry room is located in the basement and has tiled floors and a laundry sink as well as a washer/dryer included.

Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. One dog may be considered with an extra pet deposit. Sorry, no students or co-signers.

Lease starts in August - Don't miss this opportunity to live in charming Sunnyside, close to some of Denver's best shopping, dining and entertainment!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9694cbed-ef54-4865-a047-d332b147678f

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2376747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Wyandot Street have any available units?
3835 Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Wyandot Street have?
Some of 3835 Wyandot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 Wyandot Street is pet friendly.
Does 3835 Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 3835 Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 Wyandot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 3835 Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 3835 Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
