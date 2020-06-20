All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3823 West 39th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3823 West 39th Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:41 PM

3823 West 39th Avenue

3823 West 39th Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3823 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
You will not want to miss out on this great apartment in Tennyson/Berkeley!

This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with 800 square feet has much to offer with high ceilings and large egress windows to let in tons of natural light, and a separate private entrance. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry for extra storage space. Good-sized closets throughout the unit offers the convenience of additional storage. Other great features include air conditioning, washer and dryer, and central vac. Parking for this property is 1 reserved space in the shared garage.

Shopping and restaurants only a short walk away including the Tennyson Street Shops, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and more. LoHi and Downtown Denver are close by offering easy access to the Pepsi Center, Denver Aquarium, downtown museums, Denver Performing Arts Complex, and Union Station! Sloans Lake is also a short drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and I-25, as well as light rail and bus stops on 38th Ave that go downtown.

Nearby schools include Columbian Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, Arrupe Jesuit High School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Goddard School for Early childhood Development, and North High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

You pay an additional flat fee of $125 per month for all utilities including high-speed internet and landscaping service. Electricity for this unit is from 100% renewable sources!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 West 39th Avenue have any available units?
3823 West 39th Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 West 39th Avenue have?
Some of 3823 West 39th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 West 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3823 West 39th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 West 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3823 West 39th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3823 West 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3823 West 39th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3823 West 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 West 39th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 West 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3823 West 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3823 West 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3823 West 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 West 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 West 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3823 West 39th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity