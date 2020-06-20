3823 West 39th Avenue ·

Amenities

You will not want to miss out on this great apartment in Tennyson/Berkeley!



This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with 800 square feet has much to offer with high ceilings and large egress windows to let in tons of natural light, and a separate private entrance. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry for extra storage space. Good-sized closets throughout the unit offers the convenience of additional storage. Other great features include air conditioning, washer and dryer, and central vac. Parking for this property is 1 reserved space in the shared garage.



Shopping and restaurants only a short walk away including the Tennyson Street Shops, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and more. LoHi and Downtown Denver are close by offering easy access to the Pepsi Center, Denver Aquarium, downtown museums, Denver Performing Arts Complex, and Union Station! Sloans Lake is also a short drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and I-25, as well as light rail and bus stops on 38th Ave that go downtown.



Nearby schools include Columbian Elementary School, Skinner Middle School, Arrupe Jesuit High School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Goddard School for Early childhood Development, and North High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



You pay an additional flat fee of $125 per month for all utilities including high-speed internet and landscaping service. Electricity for this unit is from 100% renewable sources!



