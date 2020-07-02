All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3815 Vallejo Street

3815 North Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3815 North Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS**
Property is current occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
Great Sunnyside Highlands Location nearby and close to everything that the Highlands area and Denver have to offer; from the Tennyson St shopping district to LoHi all within blocks.
Large deck, One-car garage, 1 car port & two off-street parking spots, finished basement with one non-conforming room, updated kitchen & bathroom and Ikea built Wet Bar in basement!
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be billed a flat monthly fee of $75/m.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous breeds will be considered.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,210, Available 10/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

