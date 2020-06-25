All apartments in Denver
3815 Franklin Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3815 Franklin Street

3815 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3815 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New 2BR/2BA Townhouse In RiNo!!!!!! - NEW and MODERN, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, 38th & Blake light rail Station and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom, Closets in every room, Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Epic roof top patio and BBQ make this place a must see!

**Pictures of Similar Unit**

Unit Features!!!!
-Samsung steam washer/dryers
-Window coverings installed
-Stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, custom cabinets
-Custom iron railings & hand rails
-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets
-NEST thermostats, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning
-Tankless hot water heaters
-Rooftop patios with grill

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit (refundable) = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit (refundable) = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3560215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Franklin Street have any available units?
3815 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Franklin Street have?
Some of 3815 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 3815 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3815 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 3815 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 3815 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
