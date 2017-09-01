All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
3809 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3809 Franklin Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3809 Franklin Street

3809 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3809 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Master Bed for Rent in Amazing 3BR, 3BTH Townhouse in RiNO!!!!!!!!!! - Master Bedroom is available for rent February 1st!! Super spacious bedroom with full bath attached and built-in closet. Room is unfurnished. New and modern, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, 38th & Blake light rail Station and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom, Closets in every room, Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Epic roof top patio and BBQ make this place a must see!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!! (720) 357-6655

Unit Features!!!!
-Samsung steam washer/dryers
-RING brand doorbells
-Window coverings installed
-Stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, custom cabinets
-Custom iron railings & hand rails
-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets
-NEST thermostats, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning
-Tankless hot water heaters
-Rooftop patios with grill

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3543917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3809 Franklin Street have any available units?
3809 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Franklin Street have?
Some of 3809 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 3809 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3809 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 3809 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 3809 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University