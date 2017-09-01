3809 Franklin Street.

Amenities

Master Bed for Rent in Amazing 3BR, 3BTH Townhouse in RiNO!!!!!!!!!! - Master Bedroom is available for rent February 1st!! Super spacious bedroom with full bath attached and built-in closet. Room is unfurnished. New and modern, featuring beautiful finishes in the hottest area in Denver. From the large windows to the finishes, this townhome offers what very few homes in this area can. Walk to breweries, nightlife, restaurants, 38th & Blake light rail Station and all the development of RiNo including the new World Trade Center. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom, Closets in every room, Custom tile work & luxurious indoor/outdoor living. Pictures don't do this place justice! Epic roof top patio and BBQ make this place a must see!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!! (720) 357-6655



Unit Features!!!!

-Samsung steam washer/dryers

-RING brand doorbells

-Window coverings installed

-Stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, custom cabinets

-Custom iron railings & hand rails

-Hardwood floors & upgraded carpets

-NEST thermostats, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning

-Tankless hot water heaters

-Rooftop patios with grill



